The week started badly. Then, it got worse. Investors sent stock markets tumbling on Monday, then tumbling again Thursday as they continued to fret over the possible ramifications of added tariffs on international trade. When Friday’s closing bell rang, we had finished a week sending our Quad City Times Key 15 down 175.72 to 2,240.80. (1)
Most hurt in the week were the shares of companies most exposed to export business. Investors reasoned that if we imposed tariffs on goods coming here, retaliatory tariffs imposed by other nations might hurt our sales of goods made here and shipped abroad. Deere, with both farm and construction equipment for a global customer base, saw its shares retreat $6.42 Thursday after President Trump’s announcement of a new round of tariffs against Chinese goods, though final imposition of those tariffs is delayed 30 days to allow negotiation of more favorable trade arrangements. Deere saw a full week decline of 15.37 to 148.02. (1)
Similarly, 3M Company, with extensive adhesives manufacturing in Cordova, saw its shares thumped for a $10.95 per share loss in Thursday’s session, contributing to a full week 21.78 decline to close at 215.48. (1)
Arconic, with extensive aerospace aluminum fabrication here and a major player in the export of airliners produced in the U.S. for shipment abroad, was also caught in investors’ tariff concerns on Thursday, falling 1.83 for the week to 22.74, a full week loss of 7.4 percent. (1)
Developments on the U.S. economy were surveyed by investors, but had less effect than the tariff debate. Existing home sales, out Wednesday morning from the National Association of Realtors, showed a February gain from January levels, though the gain was muddied by weather-induced declines in the Midwest and Northeast geographic sectors. Full year comparisons for the nation brought a 1.1 percent increase over last February, as the association said that a shortage of listings at the most affordable price levels continued to keep a lid on growth. Sales in the under $100,000 category were down 17 percent compared to last February. And in the $100,000 to $250,000 category, sale closings were down 1.0 percent.
The association says all this is forcing buyers to consider higher priced homes. And, as evidence, the median price on the closings was up 5.9 percent from one year ago to $241,700.
Now, a comparison to the Quad-Cities should tell you how much more affordable we are. The median closing here in February on free standing residences was $121,250, according to the Quad-City Area Realtors Association. And, our association says a shortage of listings here is contributing to buyers needing to look at more expensive homes, too.
Fedex, with extensive Quad-Cities’ shipping operations, reported its results for the quarter that included the busy holiday season, ending February 28. Revenues rose 10 percent from $15.0 billion one year ago to $16.5 billion in the latest quarter. And, its Tuesday night release surprised investors with earnings excluding one-time adjustments up an impressive 58 percent, up from $2.35 per share one year ago to $3.72, beating analysts’ consensus estimates by far.
Fedex told investors that a sizable increase at its Fedex Ground operations contributed significantly. That means that more individuals and businesses planned well enough that ground shipping worked. Still, Fedex shares were caught in the downdraft, falling 22.61 last week to 229.48. (1)
Wednesday was the morning that investors here learned of the European Union approving the buyout of Monsanto, with Muscatine herbicide operations, by Bayer of Germany. The antitrust approval helps pave the way for Bayer’s $62.5 billion acquisition of Monsanto, though U.S. approval is still needed. To get the approval, Bayer and Monsanto have agreed to sell some seed and herbicide operations in order to assure regulators of continuing worldwide competition in these areas. Monsanto shares finished the week off .61 at 117.15. (1)
Also in agribusiness, Archer Daniels Midland, with growing Clinton grain processing operations, will reorganize its corporate structure. Its Monday midday announcement says there will be four business units: carbohydrate solutions (including corn and milling operations), nutrition, oilseeds, and origination (which includes the current Agricultural Services operation). ADM says the structural change is intended to enhance and accelerate efforts to deliver value-added differentiated products and services, and to drive growth. ADM shares were 1.44 lower for the week to 42.04. (1)
Look ahead. Tuesday’s consumer confidence report will tell us if consumers might be affected by investors’ tariff consternation. Hope for continued high levels of confidence. Then, on Friday, markets will be closed to observe Good Friday.