Tariff talk troubled investors …for a day. But, while most financial media continued with a full week of 24/7 conjecture on what possible tariffs might possibly mean, investors moved to a three-day accumulation spree on stocks. They were more interested in refocusing on the greater certainty of strong economic growth providing an environment for corporate profit growth. The buying in area stocks lifted our Quad-City Times Key 15 in the three days, but a final Friday selloff took us to a full week adjusted decline of 25.24 to 2273.48. (1)
The certainty coming from a litany of economic reports was clearly too much to ignore.
Monday’s purchasing managers index for manufacturing, courtesy of the Institute of Supply Management, dropped from 60.8 in February to 59.3 in March. Still strong, this index says, according to the institute, that a sizable 59.3 percent majority of surveyed manufacturing firms are increasing purchases of parts and supplies, presumably to use those parts for increasing manufacturing.
Monday’s construction spending report from the Commerce Department showed February spending was up 3 percent over one year ago, with the residential component up a heartier 5.4 percent.
Tuesday’s auto sales reports from major auto manufacturers surprised a consensus of analysts, rising an impressive 6 percent in March compared to one year ago, according to Autodata. Edmunds.com had earlier forecast only half that gain, a 3 percent growth estimate. Growing employment, growing wages, and this year’s lower personal tax brackets (leaving more take home pay) are all contributing some measure of this impressive growth.
Wednesday’s employment report from Automatic Data Processing, the nation’s largest payroll processor, confirmed the employment growth. They estimated a net 241,000 new private sector (non-government) jobs created in March, including 31,000 new manufacturing jobs and 29,000 new construction jobs. Those two categories would show us how the prior reports (purchasing managers and construction spending) lead to hiring.
Still, a number of Quad-City area stocks were ensnared in the continued conjecture over what tariffs, if employed at some level, might eventually mean. Wednesday carried news reports that the administration here had identified a possible $50 billion of imports from China that might be targeted for adding tariffs when they come here. Just 11 hours later, China announced a similar $50 billion of U.S. goods that would be taxed with tariffs when imported there.
The president’s chief economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, told combined media outlets the announcements were just starting points for negotiations, which had already begun. Imposition would only follow discussions and months of input and negotiations.
But, the headlines tugged stocks both directions. Monday saw investors exit shares of Tyson, with pork and beef processing here, after China suggested tariffs on pork from the U.S. sending pork prices lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. But, on Wednesday, when the talk was about China proposing tariffs on U.S. soybeans, soybean prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell steeply. And Tyson shares climbed again with some analysts reasoning that lower soybean-based feed costs could improve Tyson’s pork profit margins. For the full week, Tyson shares were off 3.08 at 70.10. (1)
Similarly, Deere & Co. shares fell to $145.77 Wednesday in the midst of investor worry about farm incomes, but saw a full week loss of 9.57 to 145.38. (1)
Monsanto, also in agribusiness as a major seed producer and herbicide manufacturer here in Muscatine, posted quarterly results Thursday morning. Second fiscal quarter revenues slipped 6.2 percent from one year ago to $27.2 billion. Profits, after adjustment for one-time events, came in minimally higher, up from $3.19 per share to $3.22. Remember that it has been a cold spring across much of the country, right? Corn seed and corn trait sales were down 6.2 percent compared to last year. Soybean seeds and trait sales were up 6 percent. Your farmer friends will tell you that soybeans can be planted a month later, giving the ground more time to warm.
Still looking to be acquired by Bayer, the German firm, Monsanto officials said they were “optimistic” the deal would close. Many approvals have been received, including approval of the European Union in March. But U.S. regulatory approval remains a hurdle. And Monsanto “continues to be confident” that it will be received. Monsanto shares gained $1.84 on Thursday contributing to a full week rise of 1.11 to 117.81. (1)
Small businesses are key growers of employment. So, Tuesday’s National Federation of Independent Business “small business optimism index” should be watched. Investors will. And, we should expect five days of talk, talk, talk about tariffs, possible tariffs.