Could business be “too good” for investors? That strange suspicion was part of what kept stock markets under selling pressure for much of last week. For the full week, our Quad-City Times Key 15 gave up 26.19 to 2303.00, despite some Friday recovery.
Growing employment, more take-home pay helped by cuts in tax withholding, and more corporate profits for some following business tax rate cuts have all helped the 2018 economy. Since 2019 likely won’t bring more tax rate cuts, and since employers are struggling to find qualified employees in many sectors, some have worried that 2018 is so good that they should worry about 2019. That’s surely a choice.
And, indeed with more economic reports showing more growth last week, the choice to worry about the months and years ahead does, indeed, seem out of step. Consider Monday’s report from the Institute of Supply Management. Their survey of purchasing managers in manufacturing led to an index reading of 57.3, which they say suggest an impressive 57.3 percent majority of manufacturers now increasing their purchases of parts and supplies. Presumably, they would use more parts to make more things in coming months, which ought to be reassuring. But, the 57.3 percent majority was less than the 59.3 percent majority in the prior month’s survey. That allowed for some of those cynics to worry that things just might be at their best. Surely, the survey also showed manufacturers concerned about a shortage of skilled workers. And, yes, that could limit production, right?
That makes Thursday’s report on new orders for manufactured goods yet more telling. From the Commerce Department, the value of manufacturers’ new orders for all manufacturing industries combined was up a remarkable 8 percent in March over last March. More orders will surely require more manufacturing, using more workers, more parts, and more materials. Again, the impressive 8 percent growth rate is beyond the growth of recent years, worthy of reassuring investors that the economy is growing. Still, worry about 2019 must remain a choice.
But last week was also a window on the 2018 progress for a number of area firms. Tuesday morning’s report from Archer Daniels Midland, the big grain processor with growing Clinton operations, showed that first quarter earnings climbed 13.3 percent from 60 cents per share one year ago to 68 cents. The report beat analysts’ consensus estimates, helped by higher profit margins on soybean processing. CEO Juan Luciano said, “The consistent execution of our strategic plan, combined with our first quarter results, improving market conditions for many of our businesses, and the benefits of U.S. tax reforms, lead us to be even more confident about 2018.” But, ADM shares retreated most days, while finishing with a full week loss of 2.20 to 43.86.
Kraft Heinz Company, with both Davenport and Muscatine food processing operations, also beat analysts’ consensus estimates. Kraft reported late Wednesday first quarter earnings climbed from 84₵ per share one year ago to 89 cents. Sales declined just 0.3 percent to $6.30 billion. Higher input costs hurt. And, Kraft said the gain in profits was helped by U.S. tax reform.
Importantly for investors, the CEO commentary said that initial processes seen in the marketplace this year was giving them confidence that they could report both sales and earnings growth in the second half of the year. Food company shares have been under pressure in recent weeks. And, Kraft Heinz shares closed .35 lower at 58.01.
Macerich, owner of Northpark Mall and Southpark Mall, among dozens of mall properties reported late Wednesday that “funds from operations retreated from 87 cents per share one year ago to 82 cents in the latest quarter. Their portfolio increased by 7.4 percent to $686 from the year ended March 31, compared to the year ended March 2017. Macerich shares were up 1.47 to 59.02.
But, Arconic, with Riverdale aluminum fabricating, did not please investors. Their Monday morning report of first quarter profits rising only from 33 cents per share to 34 cents, included significantly lowered full year guidance, down about 19 percent to the range of $1.17 to $1.27 per share. Headwinds included difficulties in their engineered products division, increased capital spending, and higher aluminum costs. Investors dumped shares Monday, leading to a full week decline of 5.21 to 17.23, and severe pressure on our Quad-City Times Key 15.
A new week includes Tuesday’s “small business optimism index,” which could help or hurt investors optimism, as they continue to contemplate whether 2019 can be better.