A town hall meeting is designed to raise awareness of prescription drug abuse and the opioid epidemic.
It will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Bettendorf Clinton/Jackson Room, 729 21st St., Bettendorf.
This event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a panel of experts from law enforcement, medical professionals and substance abuse experts. Resource tables to connect audience members with assistive agencies will be on hand.
The meeting will begin with an overview by Strategic Prevention Framework Rx Coordinator Zandra Rodriguez, followed by a call to action, and a panel discussion. Panelists will include:
• Heather Olson - Robert Young Center director of substance abuse services
• Dr. David Dierks, medical director of Genesis Emergency Department
• Linda Frederiksen, MEDIC EMS first responder
• Capt. Keith Kimball, Bettendorf chief of police
• Pat Miletich, UFC Hall of Famer
• Lt. Kevin Smull, Davenport Police Department
The meeting will be in conjunction with the Scott County Prescription Drugs Advisory Council, with funding provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health – Strategic Prevention Framework for Prescription Drugs grant and the State Targeted Response grant.