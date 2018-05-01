The U.S. Postal Service will host passport fairs this spring, including an event from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Maquoketa, Iowa, Post Office, 208 N Main St.
Postal customers should complete passport application appointments online by visiting usps.com/passport and clicking the “Schedule an
Appointment” link. Walk-in customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those with appointments.
Passport renewals can be handled directly with the State Department online at www.travel.state.gov/passports