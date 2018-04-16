Quad City residents can take advantage of a popular tree-distribution Thursday in Davenport.
Through the MidAmerican Energy Co. Plant Some Shade program, residents can purchase 2.5- to-10-foot landscape trees for $30 each (cash or check only), including shumard oak, tulip tree, Centennial Magnolia, Superior Plum, and a Dutch Elm Disease-resistant variety of elm.
Trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis 4-6 pm at West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave. Reservations will not be accepted.
The program promotes long-term energy saving by encouraging residents to plant trees around their homes. Plant Some Shade is funded by MidAmerican Energy in partnership with Scott County Conservation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
For more information, call Scott County Conservation, 563-328-3280.