Because the Pleasant Valley School District continues to grow, six new teaching positions are included in the district contracts package the school board approved at its meeting Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of what the board approved:
• Certified employees, including teachers and nurses, received a 2.31 percent total package increase.
• Administrative employees received a 1.5 percent total package increase with an equal salary increase of $1,264 given to all administrators.
• Custodial employees received a 2.31 percent total package increase, and they also received a 32-cent per hour pay rate increase.
• Classified employees, including food-service workers, education aides and secretaries, among others, received a 2.36 percent total package increase along with a 31-cent per hour pay hike.
The total package increase takes into consideration increases in insurance costs, as well as the increased payments to the Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System (IPERS), the state pension system.
“We’re a very growing district,” said Mike Clingingsmith, CFO.
Student enrollment, recently measured at 4,922.4 (students in different categories receive different “weights” according to the formula, so that results in decimal measurements) has grown since the 2010-2011 school year. “I don’t see it slowing down tremendously,” he said.
As the student body expands, so do the facilities, with construction at both the high school and the junior high. The district also is preparing to begin an addition at Cody Elementary School.
In late fall or early winter of 2018, the district will seek bids on a new Forest Grove elementary school.