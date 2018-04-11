The Pleasant Valley School Board on Monday approved a tax levy of $13.65589 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The tax levy for 2017-18 was $13.98420.
During its regular meeting, the board approved a 2018-19 budget of $73 million. The 2017-2018 budget of $78.4 million. The budget is less partly because of timing of construction projects, said Deborah Dayman, board secretary. “The bulk of the high school addition/renovation expense is a 2017-18 expense."
Renovations were completed at Cody Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Junior High last year, for example.
A major expansion and renovation continues at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley student enrollment is 4,919, and the student population continues to grow, she said. In the budget, “Teacher salaries are the biggest piece of the pie."