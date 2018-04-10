The first Power of Wo will celebrate women in the musical arts in the Quad-City region and supports women in need.
Ten percent of proceeds will help purchase feminine products as well as other basic items such as notebooks and pens. Items will be donated to Humility of Mary Shelter and Winnie's Place of Churches Unlimited.
The event will be 8 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave, Davenport. It will feature women-fronted bands and solo artists who perform a variety of musical styles. Performers will include BEEs, Molly Durnin, Waking Robots, Mo and Amy, NDVDL, Lyssa Cordero, Baby Jayne and Jenny Lynn Stacy.
Tickets, at $15, are available on the Renwick website, https://renwickmansion.net/, the link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-wo-tickets-43728021690 or at the door the day of the event.
For more information, call Craig Heidgerken, 563-639-4750 or craigulamusic@gmail.com.
