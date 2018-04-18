“The House of Tomorrow” will kick off the New York Film Critics Series that begins Tuesday, April 24, at the Putnam Museum, Davenport.
The evening, from 7-10 p.m., will begin with a 15-minute pre-recorded show before the film and a 30-minute post-show interview with the cast. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m.
"There are only 60 theaters in the United States that present the New York Film Critics Series," said Putnam President/CEO Kim Findlay. "The closest are Chicago and Des Moines."
The broadcast will be from New York City to the giant screen in high definition. It will feature “Rolling Stone” film critic Peter Travers.
Guests can enjoy drinks and conversation on the Putnam’s panoramic balcony. Admission is $10. For more information and tickets, visit http://putnam.org/nyfcs.
The 2017 drama was written and directed by Peter Livolsi. Starring Asa Butterfield and Alex Wolff, the film is based on Peter Bognanni's 2010 novel of the same name.
Here’s the story: Sebastian (Asa Butterfield), 16, has spent most of his life with his Nana (Academy Award Winner Ellen Burstyn) in their geodesic dome home tourist attraction where she raises him on the futurist teachings of her former mentor Buckminster Fuller with that hope that one day Sebastian will carry Fuller’s torch and make the world a better place.
When a stroke sidelines Nana, Sebastian begins sneaking around with Jared (Alex Wolff), a chain-smoking, punk-obsessed 16-year-old with a heart transplant who lives in the suburbs with his father Alan (Nick Offerman) and teenage sister Meredith (Maude Apatow). After Sebastian and Jared form a band, Sebastian must decide who he really wants to be.