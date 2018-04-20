From Quad-City history to the current state of the Quad-City region along the Mississippi River, the lively discussion at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, continued as Quad-Citians who had been strangers an hour before talked together while they left the room.
Gaye Shannon Burnett, executive director/curator at The Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, was the host. Among those attending and their perspectives were:
• Burnett: Much like items that are labeled “Made in the USA,” “I think it would be even nicer to have it labeled ‘Made in the Quad-Cities."
• Kathleen Conway, retired teacher: “There is so much food wasted,” she said, adding that Augustana College, Rock Island, has a food program that involves a local farmer who provides fresh food and uses leftovers as compost and for animals. She hopes children can start gardening and composting in schools.
• Nick Cox, of Frontier Hospitality Group: “The idea of a major tourism campaign is so important to us.”
• Maria Dickmann, Davenport alderwoman: “That’s something that you can’t duplicate: Our mighty Mississippi River.”
• Jessica Gordon, regional field manager, for Understood, whose goal is to help parents of children ages 3–20, who struggle with learning: “We don’t take the perspective of people who haven’t lived here their whole lives as much as we should.” She added that the Quad-Cities needs “a central repository for services.”
• Nate Lawrence, executive director of Polyrhythms, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing exposure to the arts that includes a monthly jazz series: “The bridge right down here, the first railroad bridge, across the Mississippi River, the lawyer there was Abraham Lincoln. Dred Scott lived here.” He added that the Quad-Cities needs to market itself as a single entity. “There’s no marketing plan. Everyone wants their little piece of turf. We’re supposed to be joined by a river.”
• Shirley McLemore: For 30 years several of the inner-city parks provided activities for at-risk young people. But now that the nonprofit organization that provided the activities is gone, “For the first time in 30 years, this is not going to happen.”
• David Ricci, owner of Liberty Anodizing, West Liberty, Iowa: “We’re right in the middle of the world, of the interstate.” He added that part of the plan going forward should be promotion of the region’s talent pool. “A major part of the vision should emphasize manufacturing.”