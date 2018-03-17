The Quad-City Clown Troupe will present a one-day "clown basics" class from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Rock Island Fitness & Activities Center, 4303 24th St., Rock Island.
The class is open to ages 8 and older. Registration is $25 per person or $50 for a family up to four people. Students will learn about clown makeup, costuming, balloon sculpting, magic and other clowning skills.
The class will be taught by members of the Quad-City Clown Troupe, which is a non-profit organization whose members volunteer at community and charitable events. Instructors will include professional and volunteer clowns from the troupe.
Register at the fitness center or visit www.rigov.org/epark (click Register for Activities, then search for Clowning Basics) or call 309-732-7275.
For more information about the class, contact Archie Harris, 563-349-5983 or Brian Lees, 309-235-4071.