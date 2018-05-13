The Good Earth State Park at Blood Run Visitors Center film “Good Earth: Awakening the Silent City," produced by Emmy-nominated filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films of Moline, earned seven awards at the 2018 Archaeology Channel International Film Festival.
The festival was held May 3-6 in Eugene, Oregon.
"Good Earth: Awakening the Silent City" presents the story of the Good Earth/Blood Run historical and cultural site as told by a fictional Native American grandfather to his grandchildren.
Out of the 800 submissions, the festival accepted 176 films from 45 countries, and in the end selected just 30 films for the competition, according to Rick Pettigrew, executive director of the Archaeological Legacy Institute, based in Eugene, Oregon.
The 20-minute documentary was produced for Good Earth State Park at Blood Run in Sioux Falls.
The film earned seven awards:
- Best narration (by Omaha Tribe of Nebraska member George McCauly)
- Honorable mention by jury in best film competition
- Honorable mention (first runner-up) by jury for inspiration
- Honorable mention (first runner-up) by jury for script
- Honorable mention (first runner-up) by jury for public education value
- Honorable mention by jury for animation and effects
- Honorable mention by jury for music
Crew and cast members from the Quad-Cities include Chris Ryder as cinematographer/special effects; Kimberly Kurtenbach casting/assistant director; Lora Adams, assistant director/modern wardrobe supervisor; Sara Wegener, hair/make-up; Michael Kopriva, production assistant/sound. Cast members included Louis Hare, Regina Tsosie, David Casas and Veronica Tremaine.
Fourth Wall Films focuses on telling Midwestern stories through historical documentary films that reach viewers via PBS broadcasts, theaters, film festivals, national DVD release and online streaming.