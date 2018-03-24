Free Read Local events are held on the second Wednesday on a bimonthly basis at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. The next event will be 7 p.m. April 11. No registration is required.
Quad-City author Lauren Wood will discuss her children's book "Something’s Missing," which was written for her nephew and niece. It is a story about a family’s quest to uncover the one thing that would make their lives complete
A question-and-answer session will be held.
Read Local is the result of a collaboration between the Bettendorf Public Library and the Midwest Writing Center. The partnership’s goal is to introduce local authors to the Quad Cities community.