African dinner will help students in Kenya
The students of the Joint Religious School of Congregation Beth Israel and Temple Emanuel will host an African dinner along with young people from other local faith communities to raise money for two scholarships for deserving students at a rural high school in Kenya.
The dinner will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. The dinner will feature African food prepared under the direction of Aline Nshimirimana of Burundi, who now lives in Moline. Music will include cantorial soloist Sheryl Hassell-Bennett, Nashville singer/songwriter David Smith and the Swahili Choir of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Last year's dinner enabled a young woman, who was facing the need to drop out because she did not have school fees, to stay in school. She will graduate in December and raniks third in her class.
For more information, call Linda Golden, 309-230-0792.
Second Baptist Church holds leadership conference
Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, will hold a spring certified leadership school sponsored by its Board of Christian Education.
Classes begin nightly from 5:45- 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, through Thursday, May 24. The course, “The Church Response to the 21st Century," will explore how the Christian church deals with 21st Century challenges from a biblical perspective.
Facilitator will be the Rev. Dr. Stanley T. Hilliard, St. Luke’s Baptist Church, Houston, Texas. Hilliard is a facilitator, teacher and evangelist throughout the nation. He is president of the Lincoln Southern District Congress of Christian Education, president of the BM&E State Congress of Christian Education of Texas and a lecturer for the Advanced Leadership Division of the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education.
Registration of $10 is due on the first night of class.
For more information, contact the dean, Samme Montgomery, at 309-788-0677, extension 7.
Metropolitan church holds Memorial Day service
Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities will hold a Memorial Day service at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport, across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Worship will include music, inspirational readings and an open table for communion. Weather permitting, the observance will include a special outdoor ceremony. Immediately afterward, everyone is invited to stay for a family-friendly evening of fellowship and games.
Guests are encouraged but not required to bring a light snack to share. The church will provide hot dogs with all the fixings.
For more information, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-324-8281 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com.
Third Missionary sets men's weekend
The Third Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Men's Day Weekend beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 9, with a musical presentation and ending Sunday, June 10, during the 10:45 a.m. worship service.
Various male choruses throughout Iowa have been invited to participate.
For more information, call the church at 563-324-2919.
Higher Heights Missionary youth sponsor prayer breakfast
The youth ministry of Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a prayer breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport.
Tickets are $7 for ages 18 and older and $5 for youth 5-17.
For more information, call Traci Liddell, 563-650-5813.