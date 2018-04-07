Holocaust survivor will speak at Yom HaShoah
Marguerite Mishkin, a child Holocaust survivor saved by a Belgian Catholic family, will speak at the 37th annual Quad-Cities Holocaust Remembrance, known as Yom HaShoah.
The event will be 7 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island.
Mishkin lost both her parents to Nazi atrocities, but along with a sister was saved by people of faith.
Mishkin's father was taken to Auschwitz, where he was murdered the next year. Their mother, who approached the Belgian Resistance movement for help, saved her daughters but was killed in Auschwitz in 1944.
After the war and after several years in a Brussels orphanage, the sisters were adopted by a Chicago rabbi and his wife. Mishkin graduated from Roosevelt University and become a teacher in her adopted homeland.
In conjunction with this year’s Remembrance, the Yom HaShoah Committee will partner with the Geifman Endowment in Holocaust Studies at Augustana College to present a public lecture by Mishkin at 7 p.m. Monday, April 16, at Augustana’s Wallenberg Hall in the Denkmann Memorial Building, 3520 7th Ave., Rock Island. She will talk about her first-hand experiences and will present a more comprehensive account of the Holocaust and its historical context.
Third Missionary Baptist Church holds concert
Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th St., Davenport, will hold a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21.
The performance will be under the direction of Cynthia Mueller and minister of music Richard Burdine.
For more information, contact the church at 563-324-2919.
Bethany Baptist Church holds Serve Q-C Sunday
Bethany Baptist Church in Moline will hold Serve Q-C Sunday on April 22.
The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a brief worship service. Teams then will go out into the community to complete a variety service projects, including landscape clean-up at Pregnancy Resources and Lincoln-Irving school (both in Moline), visiting and worshiping with residents at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline and Heartland Health Care Center in Moline, baking and delivering treats to local fire and police stations, and assembling gift bags for the staff at Lincoln-Irving school.
The church has hosted Serve Q-C Sunday (formerly Blue Jean Sunday) about twice a year since 2010. This will be the first Serve Q-C Sunday in 2018.
Learn about the adolescent mind at St. Paul
"Giving a Fish a Bath: The Untold Story of the Adolescent Mind" will be presented 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.
This workshop will focus on why teenagers are vulnerable to drug use, high-risk peer influences and depression, as well as the proactive measures adults can take to minimize a teen’s exposure to those dangers.
Speaker will be Frank Kros, who has been a child-care worker, child-abuse investigator, children’s home administrator, consultant, college professor, attorney and writer.
For more information, call Dawn Knutson at 563-326-8221.