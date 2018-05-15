Church Women United hold garden sale
Church Women United will hold a garden sale Monday, May 21, through Sunday, May 27, at Hy-Vee stores in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
Locations will be: :
- 2001 5th St., Silvis
- 4218 Avenue of the cities, Moline
- 750 42nd Ave., John Deere Road, Moline
Participants should ask for a flyer, which is required with purchase, at the outdoor checkout counter before shopping.
When the flyer is presented with a purchase, 10 percent of purchases made in the outdoor garden centers will benefit Christian Friendliness, Winnie's Place, Quad-City food pantries and women's prison ministries.
Sale helps St. James Lutheran
A rummage and bake sale to benefit the St. James Lutheran Church Social Ministry program will be 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, and Friday, May 25, in the church Fellowship Hall, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf.
Items will include clothing, books, toys, jewelry, linens and more. For more information, call Judy Larson at 563-355-4349.