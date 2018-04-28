Faith Baptist holds 'Honor Israel Sunday'
Faith Baptist Church, 520 12th St., Moline will celebrate "Honor Israel Sunday," in support of the nation of Israel, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 29.
An emissary from Israel to the United States will speak during the 10 a.m. hour. An "Honor Israel" service will begin at 11 a.m. with Stan Skriloff as featured speaker.
An Israeli luncheon will be held with Rabbi Jeffrey Lipschultz, who will talk about "The State of Israel." Jewish and Christian music will be featured.
The public is welcome. For more information, call 563-320-1514.
Metropolitan Community Church hosts rummage sale
Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities will host a neighborhood parking lot rummage sale from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in the parking lot of the church, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport, across the street from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
The cost per parking space is $10 and participants should plan to bring their own tables. No food, beverages, alcohol, tobacco, firearms or weapons of any kind may be sold.
Participants should either contact the church at 563-324-8281 or email jennarobb0430@yahoo.com to reserve a spot. Deadline to submit the registration form and fee is May 10.
The church will sell hot dogs, chips and drinks. Proceeds will support outreach programs such as Feed the Hungry, anti-bullying and peace and social justice initiatives.
For more information, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-324-8281 or richdhendricks@msn.com.
Rabbi continues Rohr Jewish Learning Institute course
Rabbi Shneur Cadaner of Chabad offers "What Is? Rethinking Everything We Know about Our Universe," a course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. The course began April 24.
The course draws on the wisdom of Chasidic teaching, and reexamines the basic building blocks of existence from the bottom up.
Like all institute programs, the course is designed for people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All institute courses are open to the public. Attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple or other house of worship.
Interested students may call 563-3551065, or visit www.myJLI.com for registration and for other course-related information. JLI courses are presented in the Quad-Cities in conjunction with Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad-Cities. The course is sponsored in part by the Rauch Family Foundation II, Quad-City Bank & Trust and The Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities.
The institute, the adult education branch of Chabad-Lubavitch, offers programs in more than 800 locations in the United States and in numerous foreign countries. More than 400,000 students have attended institute classes since the organization was founded in 1998.
Edwards UCC holds 29th annual garage sale
Edwards United Church of Christ, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, will hold its 29th annual garage sale 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5, at the church.
The sale will include a variety of items. For more information, call the church at 563-359-0331.
First Presbyterian concludes performing arts season
The 26th season of the Performing Arts Series at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport will conclude with a celebration of music from the British Isles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the church.
The concert will feature the church Sanctuary Choir, Chamber Chorale, Vesper Bells and Cecelian Carolers accompanied by orchestra and bagpipes, all under the direction of Director of Music Matthew Bishop.
Music will include hymns, folk songs and choral-orchestral masterworks from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and will be available for purchase at the door or in advance at 563-326-1691 or at http://www.fpcdavenport.org/PAS.htm.
Pitz presents series on Middle East
Four lectures that focus on the political situation in the Middle East get underway Monday in Davenport.
Taught by college professor Art Pitz, the lectures dive into the Arab-Israeli conflict and include discussion on the Muslim and Jewish faiths.
Pitz is a Moline-based historian and "educator without an agenda," as he told the Times last fall when the lecture series was in Rock Island and Moline.
The Davenport lectures are at the Eastern Avenue branch of the public library, 6000 Eastern Ave., information at 563-326-7832; the Bettendorf events are at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, phone is 563-344-4175.
Each lecture is free and open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. The series:
May 9: "The Shia-Sunni Conflict," Bettendorf.
May 16: "Failed States of the Middle East," Davenport.
May 23: "A Country Profile: Israel," Bettendorf.