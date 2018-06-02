Our Lady of the Prairie holds retreat
The retreat “Come to the Quiet: Responding to the Divine Word” will be held 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa.
Patricia Shea, Ph.D., of East Moline, a Gallup Certified Life Coach, spiritual director and facilitator, will be the leader.
The $20 fee includes a homemade meal. Register online at http://www.chmiowa.org/retreat or call 563-336-8414 to register by phone.
Artists will paint on-site from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary on a 200-acre native-grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River.
Our Lady of Victory holds rummage sale
Our Lady of Victory Church will conduct a rummage sale from June 13-16 at the John F. Kennedy School gym, 1627 W. 42nd St., Davenport, behind Our Lady of Victory Church.
Hours are:
Wednesday, June 13 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 16 from 8 a.m. to noon
Paper bags are $2 each. Boxes are priced at $3, $4 and $5.
Jenny Lind concert will be at First Lutheran
The American Scandinavian Association at Augustana College, with support from Scandinavian Friends Association, will present a Jenny Lind Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door.
Refreshments will be served by the Social Ministry Committee after the concert.
For more information, contact Vicki Peterson, 309-762-9215 or vicki.peterson@yahoo.com
Performers will be:
- Kine Sandtrø, from Stjørdal in Trøndelag, Norway. In 2017, she started her candidate program at the University College of Opera in Stockholm, Sweden. From 2012-2016, she was a youth ambassador at The Norwegian Opera and Ballet.
- Julia Sjöstedt, from Härnösand in Sweden. She started taking piano lessons at the age of 12 and three years later moved to Stockholm to study at the Lilla Akademiens Musikgymnasium. She continued to the Royal College of Music, Stockholm, where she is pursuing a master's degree.