St. Peter's invites vendors for June 9 sale
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Road, Bettendorf, will hold a sale from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9.
Vendors can rent a space the size of two parking spaces to accommodate a vehicle and a table for $20. For vendors who donate proceeds to the church, the fee will be waived and the vendor will receive a small gift.
Food and drink will be available for purchase. Call 563-355-4640 to to reserve a space.
DeWitt church hosts 'Christmas in June'
The 91st annual Wiese-Schneckloth Family Reunion, "Christmas in June" will be June 10 at DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt, Iowa.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at McCutcheon Social Hall and the potluck meal will be at 12:30 p.m.
Each attendee is asked to bring a covered dish to share along with table service and a Christmas ornament wrapped or in a gift bag. Everyone bringing an ornament will receive one in return.
Activities will include Christmas trivia, cookie decorating, crafts, games and a baby photo contest.
For more information, call 563-528-3504.
Act One holds dinner for single adults
Act One, a program for single adults, will hold a dinner on Tuesday, June 12, at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline.
The event begins with enrichment and reflection at 5:30 p.m. followed by a dinner of roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit and dessert at 6.
Terry Stone will bring his "Remember When" oldies music for dancing at 7 p.m. and fellowship will be at 8 p.m.