Learn about human trafficking
Red Light Rebellion, a group from Phoenix, will give a presentation about human trafficking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 W. 8th St., Davenport. The presentation is open to the public. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
St. Mark has spring recital
St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport, will host a spring recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the church.
Flutist Lisa Crews and organist/pianist Ross Jallo will perform spring-themed music. Selections will include works by Vivaldi, Chopin and Bach.
The recital is free and open to the public.