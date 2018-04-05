The 16th annual River Action Fish & Fire Friendraiser and Fundraiser will be Friday, April 20, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The event will include live music by the Allmost Brothers, a catfish fry, the 19th Annual Eddy Award presentations and a silent auction.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, silent auction and wine grab. Dinner will be 7 p.m., with the awards afterward.
Awards will recognize individuals and organizations in these categories: education, design, arts, stewardship, revitalization, river activity and special recognition.
Tickets are $50 for adults and $12 for ages 8-16, free for those younger than 8 years, $35 for River Action members. Tables of 10 are $425. Reservations are required by April 17. Sign up online at www.riveraction.org or mail a check to River Action, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, IA 52803. For more information, call River Action, 563-322-2969.