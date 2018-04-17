Twice yearly, the Riverside United Methodist Church holds fundraisers for its outreach programs.
A spring wardrobe rummage sale will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Life Center location at 2420 41st St., Moline. The Wardrobe, which is next door, will be open both days from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Items will include electronics, small appliances, toys, games, books, linens, household items, CDs, furniture and linen. Shoppers can fill a bag of clothing for $1.
The fundraiser supports outreach programs that include the Agape Gardens. For more information, contact Kris McMillan, 309-781-0377
The Wardrobe outreach is open all year from 1-4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday.