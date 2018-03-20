Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The City of Rock Island will provide free leaf collection for residential refuse customers from Monday, April 2-Friday, April 20. Customers must place leaves in approved paper yard waste bags. Customers may provide their own approved paper yard waste bags or use bags provided by the city. Bags must be placed at normal refuse collection locations on regular refuse collection days. A separate truck will collect the leaf bags. Bags may not contain anything other than leaves.

The city also will provide free bags at certain locations and times. For more information, call 309-732-2200.

