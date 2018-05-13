The Center for Active Seniors, Inc., (CASI) Home Helpers of Scott County and LivWell Seniors will present the first Rock The Lot parking lot party 6-10 p..m. Friday, June 22, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The band '90s Daughter will perform. Five local food trucks will be at the site.
Admission is $10 for adults. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Those who want adult beverages will be required to show identification for a wristband.
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets/lawn chairs.
This event will be held rain or shine. No refunds will be given, because proceeds will support older Quad-Cities adults.
Parking will be available at CASI.
For more information, email smeier@casiseniors.org