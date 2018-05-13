The Quad-Cities transit systems will promote Bike to Work Week Monday through Friday as sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists.
Observance of this week encourages bicycle transportation as a way to become more active in the community, promote health and wellness, and reduce the carbon footprint.
Throughout the week, fixed-route Metro, Bettendorf and CitiBus routes will honor a bike as fare. All Quad-City fixed-route buses are equipped with bike racks that accommodate two or three bicycles.
For more information, visit www.MetroQC.com, www.bettendorf.org/transit and www.citidbus.com. Real-time arrival information and bus tracking for all three systems is available from the “TransLoc Rider” mobile app.