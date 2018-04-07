Immaculée Ilibagiza, a Rwandan genocide survivor and New York Times best-selling author of "Left To Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Genocide" will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Davenport Central High School’s Performing Arts Center.
Project 15:12 Love One Another, a Quad-City non-profit organization, is hosting Ilibagiza as a fundraiser for the organization. She is the second speaker in its “No Greater Love” speaker series.
Ilibagiza is a survivor of the 1994 Rwanda genocide. She and seven other women hid in a 3-by-4-foot bathroom for 91 days while the genocide raged outside the home and throughout the country.
Ilibagiza prayed while she hid. She also taught herself English using only a Bible and a dictionary.
When she finally emerged from the small hiding space, she weighed 65 pounds. Except for her brother, her family members had been killed.
She came face-to-face with the man who killed her mother and one of her brothers, and was able to forgive him.
Tickets, at $25 each, are available at www.project1512.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Book sales and a book signing will be held after her presentation.