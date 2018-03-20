Bob Simpson, president of Big River Packaging Co. in Clinton has been named Iowa’s 2018 Small Business Administration Small Business Person of the Year.
The company opened in 2005, eventually expanding into a vacant big-box retail location. It employs 39 people.
The company’s creation and growth was assisted by five Small Business Administration loans, each of which has been paid in full.
Nearly all of the company's sales come through its e-commerce site, BRPBoxShop.com. It serves more than 120,000 customers, including a small volume of international sales.
Simpson was nominated by Andy Sokolovich, existing industry manager of the Clinton Regional Development Corp., and Maureen Miller, president and CEO of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.