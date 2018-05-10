The Waste Commission of Scott County and Personal Marketing Research is conducting a follow-up survey about recycling. Four hundred residents of Scott County will be contacted by phone.
The 2013 survey led to the Scott Area Recycling Center being renovated as a single-stream facility, and launched the Go All In Program.
The new survey will help identify needs of the community, monitor changes in recycling behaviors and identify the best way to share information about available services in our community.
For more information, call 563-381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com. For more information on recycling, call 563- 388-1450 or visit www.wastecom.com.