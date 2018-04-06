A Sikh religion center leader Friday announced his decision to halt an investigation into an alleged hate crime incident, citing an inadequate governmental law enforcement response.
Gurjeet Singh, the leader of the Silvis Sikh Religion Center, asked that the case be dropped, according to Sikh Coalition legal director Amrith Kaur.
Singh had alleged a passenger who got into an Uber car he was driving in the Jan. 28 incident put a gun to his head and uttered defamatory remarks such as, "I hate turban people," and asking “Which country do you belong to?”
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said that a conflict of interest required him to turn the issue over to the Illinois State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor's Office. That decision was made Feb. 16, according to records.
The state office has been investigating it since, but has yet to rule. Calls to the Springfield office late Friday drew no response. The office had last reported it had requested supplemental reports be provided by the Rock Island County Sheriff's department. It was unknown Friday whether those supplemental reports were ever filed.
Singh, who had declined comment on the case from the outset, requested his legal case be closed to allow him to focus on recovering from the traumatic experience, Kaur said.
"While we recognize that there will not be legal justice in this case, we applaud Gurjeet and his family for the courage it takes to speak out when a crime was committed against him," she said.
"We respect Gurjeet's right to seek closure in this investigation as we continue our work to combat and prevent hate across America, and continue to support the local Quad-Cities Sikh community in addressing these issues."
She and Sikh Coalition Legal Client and Community Services Manager Aasees Kaur have conducted training sessions.