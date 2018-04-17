St. Ambrose University and Black Hawk College will host a LatinX Youth Summit from 8:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 28, at Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
Quad-City students in eighth through 12th grade and their parents can visit a college fair, learn about local resources, attend informational workshops on how to prepare for high school and college, financial aid, scholarships and how to choose a career. Sessions will be in both Spanish and English for parents.
Parents and students can register for the free event at www.bhc.edu/latinXYouthSummit
The Latino Youth Summit was created by Carlos Jimenez with the support of Black Hawk College as a way to reach Latino students and parents through educational programming focused on college and career readiness.
Students will have a light breakfast at the event. Keynote speaker will be Abel Zertuche, the dean of students at United Township High School.