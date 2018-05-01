"Leadership for the Quad-Cities" is a seven-session, monthly cohort program designed and taught by St. Ambrose University faculty and adjunct instructors.
Enrollment is available for classes that begin with a June 12 introductory session from 8 a.m, until noon. The next sessions will run from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. one day per month. The program will conclude Dec. 11.
The program, which will be conducted through the St. Ambrose Center for Professional Development and the St. Ambrose College of Business, will be an integrated program of study and practice, and not as a series of optional workshops.
The program is designed for frontline supervisors, middle managers and any employee identified as having management potential. Each session is designed for maximum applicability on the job.
Cost of the seven-course program is $1,995 and includes class materials, light breakfast, lunch and snacks.
For more information or to register, visit sau.edu/professional-development.
— Times Staff