U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, lashed out at President Donald Trump Thursday, a day after reports indicated China has all but ceased imports of U.S. soybeans.
Illinois and Iowa are the top two American soybean producers. And, at $14 billion a year, China is by far the largest customer for the cash crop.
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that China had turned to Canada and Brazil for its soybean imports, a response to tariffs imposed earlier this year by the Trump administration intended to protect American steel and aluminum.
In a statement Thursday, Bustos pinned the blame for the loss of a top trading partner squarely on the Republican president.
“The only reason China has stopped buying U.S. soybeans is because President Trump launched a trade war with no strategy behind it,” Bustos said. “Well, wars have casualties and it's hardworking farmers across the heartland who are now paying a very real price for President Trumps reckless and impulsive decisions.”
Midwestern Republicans, too, expressed serious concerns about the brewing trade war between China and the U.S.
“The U.S. must stand up to China’s unfair practices,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in a statement issued Thursday. “But as I’ve said before, if the federal government takes action on trade that directly results in economic hardship for certain Americans, it has a responsibility to help those Americans and mitigate the damage it caused.”
Grassley called for short-term federal relief should commodity prices collapse due to the trade standoff. Over the long haul, Grassley said, the Trump administration should be looking to replace the Chinese market with other large importers.
Last month, China canceled 62,690 metric tons of U.S. soybean purchases, reported The Des Moines Register on Thursday.