The unemployment rates for Iowa and Illinois dipped a bit in March, according to federal and state figures released Friday.
Iowa's jobless rate went to 2.8 percent in March, down from 2.9 percent the month before.
The state's jobless rate is one of the lowest in the country.
Iowa saw a small drop in the number of non-farm jobs for the month, losing 600 positions. But, over last year at this time, it is up by 10,600 jobs.
A shortage of skilled workers continues to be a problem, said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development.
The construction sector added 1,300 last month, though it's still down 3,900 positions from this time last year.
Manufacturing gained 200 jobs in March and is up by 10,400 over this time the previous year.
However, it was a bad month for trade, transportation and utilities, with a loss of 1,700 jobs last month. That part of the economy is down 2,300 positions over a year's time.
Education and health services and the leisure and hospitality sectors also shed jobs last month.
Illinois, meanwhile, had an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent the month before, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The national unemployment rate for March was 4.1 percent, the same as it was the month before. A year ago, the national unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.