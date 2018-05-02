When the Iowa Legislature acted this year to expand mental health services in the state, a key part was the creation of more Assertive Community Treatment teams.
Unique units aimed at meeting the needs of people with some of the most troubling mental health issues, the teams provide intensive treatment to get in front of problems before they lead to emergency room visits, or worse, troubles with law enforcement.
They're on call every hour of the day, seven days a week. They work to make sure the people referred to them take their medicines, they help secure housing, work on gaining employment. They even help with grocery shopping and hygiene.
"We're not the traditional mental health treatment," said Connie Williams, a member of the six-person Assertive Community Treatment team at the Vera French Mental Health Center in Davenport. "We meet them where they're at."
Since December, the team at Vera French, Scott County's only Assertive Community Treatment team, has taken on 24 cases (they call them members, because, as the team says, the people have a voice in their own care).
Iowa's new law envisions expanding these teams to 22 across the state, one element in a far-reaching measure aimed at bulking up the range of mental health services.
"We need the whole continuum of care to be filled out, and this is an important part of that," said Peggy Huppert, executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Huppert was a member of the working group that presented recommendations to the state legislature that eventually became the law Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in March.
The report envisions two teams in Scott County.
Assertive Community Treatment teams have been around for years, including in Iowa. But not in the Quad-Cities.
Vera French, with a nearly $500,000 grant from Genesis Philanthropy last year, initiated the first team in the area.
Team members say they are making a difference in the lives of people who have significant problems.
The team accepts people who have a diagnosis of schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or who are bipolar, said Tania Deal, the ACT team lead who is a licensed independent social worker. The people accepted also are resistant to help and often had trouble with law enforcement or are heavy users of other services, like hospitalization.
The six members of the team provide a range of services, from peer and community support to medicine management, therapy and nursing services. They collaborate as a team, reviewing daily the people in their care. Ensuring people continue to take their prescribed medications is a key challenge.
So far, Vera French's data shows a decrease in emergency room and in-patient visits for people they've tracked. The number of incarceration days are up, but that is because of a few people, with one related to an incident before the person became a member of the team.
But, often, the successes are more near term. A person who wouldn't take medications is now is waiting each day to do so. Another person was willing to go grocery shopping. Isolation is often an obstacle, team members say.
"We have somebody who just got a job," Deal said last week.
With 24 members, the ACT has capacity for more people. The existing team can handle 45 to 50 members, said Chris McCormick Pries, clinical director at Vera French, who supervises the ACT program. She said Vera French's goal is to expand services to 80 to 100 people.
The challenge for such teams is partially financial. The Medicaid reimbursement rate is about $51 per day, she said. But the actual cost currently is $76, according to Vera French. McCormick Pries notes that only weekday costs are reimbursed, while the team responds seven days a week. The reimbursement rate hasn't been changed since 2000. A coalition of mental health providers and ACT teams have recommended the reimbursement rate be raised to $80, she said.
Lori Elam, chief executive of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region, said it intends to begin paying Vera French for people served who aren't on Medicaid, beginning in July. That will provide an additional funding source. Currently, Vera French has a small number of members who aren't on Medicaid, but it uses grant funding to pay for their services.
"We do need to pay for those people," Elam said.
Elam said she also would like to see Assertive Community Treatment teams filter into the rural parts of its coverage area. The region is the five-county organization that uses property tax dollars to pay for services in Scott, Clinton, Muscatine, Cedar and Jackson counties.
The region already is poised to expand other services in fiscal year 2019, which begins in July.
It plans to expand mobile crisis services, as well as develop crisis stabilization residential homes, where people who need round-the-clock care, but fall short of needing hospitalization, can stay overnight.