A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, April 5, 2018:
COOLING OFF: In a scene that’s becoming more common, senators gathered in the Senate well again Thursday morning at the request of the presiding officer to cool the partisan rhetoric in an election-year session.
The cause of Thursday’s flare-up was a floor speech by state Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, in which he listed the alleged shortcomings of President Donald Trump to the point that Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, called a point of order to challenge Bolkcom’s contentions.
That prompted Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, to summon senators to the well to restore decorum and civility.
Afterward, Bolkcom said the frequency of such partisan encounters indicates “it’s getting that time of the session where nerves are getting a little frayed. It’s a sign that it’s time to get a budget done, to get our work done and adjourn.”
Another pressure point arrives April 17 when lawmakers’ daily expense money runs out.
GOP BUDGET/TAX CUT TALKS PROGRESSING: Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said he expects majority Republicans will finalize details of their tax-cut plan and release fiscal 2019 budget spending targets next week in hopes of shutting down this year’s session later this month.
“We’re not that far apart,” Whitver told reporters. “The bottom line is we feel that we need to get a good solid tax plan that puts money back into the pockets of hardworking Iowans and, as soon as we get that, the budget can fall into place.”
Whitver said talks involve House and Senate Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds, and “we feel good about where we’re at” in setting a financial plan for the state that will “make sure that the taxpayers have a seat at the table.”
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he is concerned details of the GOP budget plan and tax-cut proposal will be unveiled and moved through the legislative process at a quick pace that will make it difficult for minority Democrats and Iowans to react.
“This budget is going to tell us a lot about their priorities. What exactly is it that the state isn’t going to do anymore” to make room for tax cuts, Bolkcom asked.
“The Republican playbook generally has been just cut the revenue, do it in ‘out’ years and then just deal with it when the revenue’s not there, which is not a very planful way to manage government,” he said.
ROLLING UP THEIR SLEEVES: Iowa topped all states in responding to a drive seeking donated long-sleeve shirts for farmworkers.
Officials with Iowa Workforce Development say employees in IowaWORKS Centers and Proteus — an Iowa-based nonprofit organization that has been serving migrant and seasonal farmworkers, immigrants and others since 1979 — donated 3,617 long-sleeve shirts for migrant and seasonal farmworkers during National Farmworker Awareness Week last month.
Proteus official Matt Winkel said 11,522 shirts were collected nationally, with Iowa donations representing nearly one-third of the total.
Melissa Garcia, the state monitor advocate and migrant and seasonal farmworker program coordinator for Iowa Workforce Development, said the donated shirts help protect Iowa farmworkers from pesticide exposure and heat-related illnesses.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think our caucus is generally very pleased with the two-year run we’ve had here over this legislative session. We’ve had one of the most historic and productive sessions that the state has ever seen and, if we can cap it off with a tax bill, I’d put this session up against any session in the history of the state and possibly any session across the country as far as what we’ve been able to accomplish in the last two years.” — Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny