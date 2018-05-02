WATERLOO — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst wants to review the text of the Senate bill that could help prevent President Donald Trump from firing Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.
The Republican legislator’s remarks came while in Waterloo on her 99-county tour through Iowa.
Ernst checked off her 32nd county Tuesday morning when she toured the Bertch Cabinets plant in Waterloo.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has helped move a bill that would shield Mueller from being fired by the president. The bill passed the committee with bipartisan support, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it won’t see the floor.
“I also want to caution folks on what we’re going to strip away from the executive branch,” Ernst said. “I don’t think the president is going to fire Robert Mueller, and I think there would be a huge outcry if something like that happens, and that could potentially lead toward impeachment.”
Ernst said she didn’t think the president wants to go “there.”
“I’d have to go back and read the bill and understand what it does,” Ernst said. “I don’t want to do anything that is unconstitutional. We have three separate branches of government — I think we need to keep three separate branches of government.”
Bertch Cabinets co-owner Gary Bertch and his employees led Ernst on the tour through the plant, showing her everything from board cutting to wood staining.
Ernst noted she had used Bertch products in the past, and that played a part in why she toured the plant.
“A number of years ago, when we were remodeling, we installed Bertch cabinetry,” Ernst said. “It’s a beautiful product and an Iowa employer.”
Bertch wrote to Ernst and Grassley about trade and tariff issues he has with other countries, specifically China.
Ernst’s stance on tariffs depends on the situation, she said.
“I typically opposed tariffs because we don’t know the secondary and tertiary repercussions,” Ernst said. “But at the same time, we know that China has been a bad actor.”
Ernst said she’s usually with Trump when he pushes back against China.
Ernst also discussed how cabinetry from other countries is being “dumped” in the U.S. through state subsidies at a much lower cost.
“It’s a complicated issue, but we’ve got to sort through it,” Ernst said. “We’ve got to make sure that it’s truly fair trade.”
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart joined Ernst on the tour.
After the tour, Ernst and several of her staff were given wooden cheese blocks by Bertch employees.
Later in the day, she gave the National Defense and Korean Defense Service Medal to veteran Charles David Albrecht.
“It is such an honor to be out here today to celebrate a great American,” Ernst said.
Albrecht was stationed in Korea while he was in the Army and served from Sept. 11, 1958, to Sept. 8, 1961, as construction machine operator, Ernst said, prior to presenting him the medals.
“Mr. Albrecht called our office to just inquire about the Korea Defense Service medal,” Ernst said. “Mr. Albrecht is being presented two separate medals today.”
Albrecht’s DD214, an document containing his military discharge information, has been modified to reflect the two medals.
“These medals are long overdue,” Ernst said. “These are not from me, they’re not from Joni Ernst, they are from a grateful nation.”
Albrecht was excited to have the medals presented to him by a sitting United States senator.
“It’s awesome to receive the award, not that I think that I deserve any more than anyone else,” Albrecht said. “My passion is for those World War II vets and the people that served before I did and even those that served in worse conditions than I did.”
Albrecht said he felt honored to have served.
“I don’t regret one day of my military service,” Albrecht said. “It was a wonderful experience.”