DES MOINES — Fred Hubbell led Iowa’s economic development department for just a short time while the state was cleaning up a scandal regarding tax credits for movie projects.
But Hubbell was important to the process and provided valuable leadership during that time, according to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.
The significance of Hubbell’s contribution to the film credit cleanup was called into question last week during a debate between the six Democratic candidates for Iowa governor on Iowa Public Television.
Hubbell, a Des Moines businessman and one of those six Democratic candidates for governor, throughout his campaign has touted his work in 2009 as interim director of the state’s economic development board at a time when the film credit scandal rocked the state. His campaign has highlighted the experience in a television ad and on the campaign’s website.
“Fred helped clean up the film tax credit scandal,” the ad says.
During Wednesday’s debate, fellow Democratic candidate John Norris questioned the extent to which Hubbell was a part of the cleanup effort.
It was one of the rare moments during this mostly passive primary campaign where the candidates have challenged each other’s claims.
“When Fred took it over, the film tax credit had already been shut down,” Norris said during the debate. “So he stepped in and helped clean it up. No doubt he helped clean it up. I’ll give you credit for that, absolutely. But then after four months when (then-Gov. Chet Culver) asked (Hubbell) to stay on and he said no ... So four months’ experience in (the state economic development department) is hardly a lifetime.”
In September of 2009, Culver learned of widespread fraud and abuse in Iowa’s tax credit program for movie projects. Culver shut down the program and accepted the resignation of the state economic development director, whose agency was responsible for awarding the credits.
Eventually the state identified $26 million in improperly used credits and paid out $12.5 million in settlements with production companies, and at least a half-dozen people were convicted of fraud or theft.
Hubbell was, as Norris claimed, appointed interim state economic development director after Culver had already shut down the program. Culver suspended the program on Sept. 18, 2009, and four days later announced Hubbell’s appointment.
Hubbell served as interim director for roughly three months. He was appointed on Sept. 22, 2009, and began his work Oct. 5. A permanent director was named on Dec. 28.
The work cleaning up the film credit scandal continued long after Hubbell left his post as interim director. The first legal charges were not filed until the following February, and litigation continued for a number of years.
However, Hubbell’s work on the film credit program during his brief tenure as interim economic development director was valuable, according to Miller, who was attorney general at the time and also was heavily involved in the process.
Culver asked the attorney general, auditor, and economic development and revenue departments to work together to assess the film credit program.
Hubbell worked with Miller’s office to identify the tax credits that already had been awarded to movie projects, of which there were hundreds, and decide which to allow to continue, which to cancel and for which to pursue legal action.
“I spent a lot of my time working with the attorney general, putting together the facts and working on the legal side as to how we were going to treat all these people,” Hubbell said Tuesday after a campaign event. He described the situation he walked into as “chaos.”
Miller said Hubbell took control, was a good listener showed an understanding of complex issues surrounding the scandal, and was decisive and made good decisions.
“The bottom line is that there was a team effort, and that Fred played a very important leadership role on that team,” Miller said. “And you knew he knew what he was doing. This was a guy that understood business and numbers and how to make decisions. That played a key role in resolving this.”
Miller, a Democrat, has not publicly endorsed any of the six Democrats running for governor. Kevin McCarthy, who recently worked for Miller, works for Hubbell’s campaign.
The other Democrats in the gubernatorial primary are Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Andy McGuire and Ross Wilburn. Iowa’s primary election is June 5.