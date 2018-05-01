DES MOINES — Members of the Iowa House talked for more than eight hours about the ramifications of a ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, often as early as the sixth week of pregnancy, before voting 51-46 to send it to the Senate.
“The time is now,” bill manager Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said Tuesday afternoon when debate started on Senate File 359, a 2017 bill prohibiting the transfer of fetal body tissue.
For several hours, members of the Iowa House — many who spoke more than once — talked about the constitutionality of the proposed legislation, the morality of abortion, explanations of abortions, miscarriages and the pain and emotional costs of both, as well as religious and biblical arguments. They were still talking at 10:30 p.m.
Although similar abortion legislation in Arkansas and North Dakota has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal appeals court, Lundgren argued it’s time for the United States Supreme Court to revisit the issue.
“The Supreme Court’s hands are tied by 40-year case law that has allowed 60 million babies to be aborted,” she said, referring to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision permitting abortion. “Science and technology have significantly advanced since 1973. It’s time for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue of life. It has taken decades for the science to catch up with what many have believed all along, that she’s a baby.”
“No one wants abortions,” Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, said, “but this bill won’t decrease the number of abortions.”
But it is unconstitutional, said Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, and the Supreme Court has twice refused to hear similar cases. If SF 359 is signed into law, she predicted a court will give an injunction preventing its enforcement.
If the goal is fewer abortions, Wessel-Kroeschell said, more restrictions “only forces desperate women to find a way around those restrictions.”
“Middle-class and upper-class women always have access,” she said. “If Iowa manages to pass this extreme, ideological proposal, middle- and upper-class will travel to another state. These women can afford the plane ticket or auto fuel and possible hotel stays they need to accommodate an out-of-state abortion.
“Women struggling to feed the children they have will find a way to end pregnancy,” Wessel-Kroeschell said, perhaps resorting to pre-Roe methods involving coat hangars and “back alley” abortions.
SF 359, approved 43-6 in the Senate in March 2017, banned “knowingly acquiring, providing, receiving, otherwise transferring or using a fetal body part” It was amended earlier this year by the House Human Resources Committee to include language to ban abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy.
Lundgren's amendment would allow abortions in a “medical emergency” or if “medically necessary,” including cases of rape, incest and fetal abnormality prior to the 20th week of pregnancy that “in the physician’s reasonable medical judgment is incompatible with life.
The exceptions were a “good thing,” Wessel-Kroeschell said, “but you cannot put lipstick on this pig and make it better. No mucking around with exceptions will help.”
If SF 359 becomes law, she warned, Iowa and the University of Iowa will lose top medical talent.
“The UI Obstetrics and Gynecology Department claims that this bill risks their accreditation and ability to train residents. This bill may require the UI to make arrangements for resident training at another institution,” according to a House GOP analysis.
Wessel-Kroeschell offered an amendment to eliminate the abortion restrictions enacted in recent years.
“These restrictions do nothing to reduce or eliminate abortion, but put roadblocks between a woman and her physician in making the best medical decision for her,” she said.
It was ruled not germane to the bill and a move to suspend the rules was rejected by majority Republicans 43-53.
However, when Wessel-Kroeschell questioned whether Lundgren’s amendment prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected in a fetus, the GOP voted 53-43 to suspend the rules and her amendment was adopted 53-44.
The votes were mostly along party lines. However, Republican Reps. Lee Hein of Monticello, Louie Zumbach of Coggon and David Maxwell of Gibson opposed the Lundgren amendment. Maxwell was the only Republican to oppose Senate File 471 in 2017 to ban abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy.
Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, argued that although the bill included an exemption from criminal and civil penalty if she has an abortion that meets one of those exemptions there is no similar exemption for doctors or other health care workers. He said a doctor could be charged with murder even if she believed it was a medical emergency or medically necessary.
However, Rep. Chip Baltimore, R-Boone, also an attorney, disagreed. He cited various sections of Iowa Code including that murder is defined as killing another person “with malice aforethought.” As amended by Lundgren’s amendment, he said, an unborn child is not legally defined as a person, so an abortion in violation of the legislation does not meet the statutory definition of murder.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has not said that she will sign the bill if it is sent to her, but has repeatedly described herself as “100 percent pro-life.”