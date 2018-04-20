WATERLOO —Hundreds of students walked out of West High School in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday for nearly half an hour to protest against gun violence.
Participating students at West faced an unexcused absence for leaving class, but some said it was important to raise awareness about the toll of gun violence at schools.
Junior Ajla Sivic said she walked out “to get the 17 lives that were lost (in Parkland, Florida) the 17 minutes they deserve, to show that we care.”
“No longer is it shocking to see school shootings,” said Parker McNally, a senior. While people advocate for reform of gun laws following each shooting, McNally noted those efforts fade away after a few weeks.
“We have yet to make a difference, a palpable difference, since Columbine,” he said. “The time is now. Today we march out of school without regard for the punishment we may face.”
McNally urged the students to become active voters once they turn 18, suggesting this issue is about “our own survival.” He added, “We deserve an education more than they deserve to own weapons.”
Sophomore Edina Kuduzovic said politicians are still accepting a “pocket full of checks” from the National Rifle Association, which advocates for gun owners’ rights. “But as the youth of America, we have to let them know that we are not backing down.”
She and other speakers called for improving background checks for gun purchasers, banning bump stocks and large ammunition magazines for semi-automatic rifles, and requiring extensive gun training for anyone who owns a weapon.
“It is time for us to open our eyes that gun violence has gotten out of control,” said sophomore Maya VanErem. “When will people realize that guns are becoming an issue?
“I push every single person to try and make a difference in our world. I encourage each of you to demand action from our politicians.”
After the rally, freshman Allyssa Norman said times have changed since her parents and other adults were kids.
“Even something that happened in Florida is affecting us today,” she said. “We need to stop it.”