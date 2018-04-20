FOREST CITY, Iowa — Nearly 100 students walked out of class at Forest City High School and Middle School in Forest City, Iowa, Friday morning for 13 minutes – one minute for each person killed in the Columbine High School shooting 19 years ago.
The Forest City students stood quietly in front of the high school/middle school building during the walkout.
"I think it's a good thing to show that we recognize this is a problem, and it's nice to show that we care about those who have passed away," said sophomore Sophia Kudej, one of the walkout participants at Forest City on Friday.
Freshman Max Blaze said he walked out because of all of those who have died in school shootings.
"They got shot for no reason," he said.
Forest City school officials say the walkout was student-led and not sponsored by the school.
"The students were very respectful," said Middle School Principal Zach Dillavou.