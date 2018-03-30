This week’s show includes discussion on the upcoming June 5 primaries, Gov. Reynolds decision to fire Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison, and did we learn anything from the Democrats' county conventions last week?
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
The show features James Q. Lynch, Erin Murphy, Ed Tibbetts, and Todd Dorman.
(The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porch Builder.)