The early speculation about the June 5 primary election was that there might be no winner in the Democratic gubernatorial race and a nominee would be chosen by delegates to the state convention.
However, a new poll suggests that it may be the Iowa GOP race for the Secretary of Agriculture nomination that goes to convention.
A Harper Polling survey of 500 Republican voters found five candidates bunched within 6 percentage point of one another and only one gaining double-digit support.
“Undecided” was far and away the leader at 59 percent.
The poll, conducted May 13 and 14 for TheIowaRepublican.com, found Brooklyn farmer Craig Lang topping the field at 12 percent. Lang is a former president of the Iowa Board of Regents and the Iowa Farm Bureau.
Sen. Dan Zumbach, a Ryan farmer, was second with 9 percent, followed closely by Mike Naig, Ray Gaesser of Corning and Chad Ingels of Randalia with 8, 7 and 6 percent, respectively.
Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Naig to the ag secretary’s post to fill the vacancy created by Secretary Bill Northey’s resignation to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Northey endorsed Naig.
Tim Gannon, a Des Moines Democrat, is unopposed in the Democratic primary for the ag post.
A candidate in a primary election must win at least 35 percent of the vote to advance to the general election. If that doesn’t happen, the nominee is decided by delegates at convention.