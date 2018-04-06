WATERLOO -- Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday that Iowa would send National Guard troops to the Mexican border if President Donald Trump's administration requests the assistance.
"We haven't been asked yet, but yes," she said while attending an event at a Waterloo elementary school. She noted that Trump isn't the first president to send National Guard troops to the border. Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both did as well - Bush from 2006-2008 and Obama from 2010-2012..
The Republican president on Wednesday signed a proclamation ordering the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration. He wants the troops to secure the southern border until his promised wall is built. Congress has not authorized the funding levels Trump has sought for a wall.
"It's important that we secure our border," said Reynolds, and that the process to do that is expedited. The Republican called border security the federal government's "number one responsibility."
Iowa's two Republican U.S. senators also weighed in on the issue Friday with support for the president's plan.
"It makes sense," Sen. Charles Grassley said in Cedar Rapids. "The same way it made sense when Bush did it and Obama did it."
He added that border security is not simply a wall. "It's some wall, it's some electronic surveillance, it's more border patrol, it is drones," said Grassley. "Anything you can do to make sure people can't come into our country unless they're documented."
He suggested that comprehensive immigration reform won't happen until the U.S. has border security.
In a statement, Sen. Joni Ernst said, "The National Guard represents some of the best men and women we have, equipped and trained to tackle these challenges and assist the U.S. Border Patrol." She is a former lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard.
"The reality is, the border remains unsecured -- meaning that drugs and crime continue to flow into the United States while illegal immigration and human trafficking flourish," she added. "We must act."