DES MOINES — Barbara Bush was every bit the “enforcer” that her family lovingly called her, but she also was a woman with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold, according to a Des Moines woman who knew her.
For roughly four years, Becky Beach was the personal assistant of the former first lady. Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92 and is one of just two women to have a husband and son in the White House. Abigail Adams is the other.
Beach worked as Barbara Bush’s personal aid from 1978 to 1982. During that time, Bush’s husband George H.W. Bush ran for president and served as vice president under President Ronald Reagan.
Beach had come to know the Bush family through her grandmother, Mary Louise Smith, who was co-chair of the national Republican Party when George H.W. Bush was chair. Beach volunteered for George H.W. Bush’s 1978 presidential campaign, and later that year was hired as Barbara Bush’s personal aid.
Beach traveled across the country with the woman who years later would become first lady when George H.W. Bush was elected president in 1988.
“She was very funny, very witty, great sense of humor,” Beach said. “She worshiped her family, and they her.”
The Bush family lovingly called its matriarch “the enforcer,” and Beach said she could live up to the name.
“If she was unhappy with you, she would give you the look,” Beach said. “But she was gracious and understanding. She’s just a wonderful person with a heart of gold. Absolutely a heart of gold.”
Beach is one of the 1,500 individuals who were invited to Barbara Bush’s private funeral, scheduled for Saturday in Texas. She spoke to the bureau from Houston and said she plans attend the funeral.
Beach said she last saw Barbara Bush at a lunch gathering a little more than a year ago, and said at the time the former first lady “was doing great.” Beach said when she heard the news this week of Bush’s passing, she cried.
“I was very sad,” Beach said. “She made the decision to not have any more medical treatment, and true to herself that’s what she wanted and that’s what she did. To me, that took a lot of courage for her to say I don’t want to go back to the hospital, enough is enough.”
Beach said after landing in Texas, she learned that George H.W. Bush, who is 93 years old and has had health issues recently, greeted mourners Friday at the public viewing for his late wife.
“That’s just extraordinary. Just amazing,” Beach said. “That’s the kind of people they are. They want to thank people, show appreciation. They’re the most selfless, kind people I’ve ever met.”
Kathy McCoy of Waterloo worked for then-Vice President George H.W. Bush’s advance team in 1982 and 1983. McCoy recalled to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier how much Barbara Bush loved children.
“If there were five or 105 kids (at an event), both Mr. and Mrs. Bush would focus on the children and beamed such heartfelt smiles,” McCoy said.
McCoy also recalled Barbara Bush’s role as “the enforcer,” especially when it came to protecting the family’s grandchildren, including Jenna and Barbara Bush, the daughters of George W. and Laura Bush.
“George H.W. was the softy. Barbara was the enforcer, and everyone wanted her approval,” McCoy said.