DES MOINES — District Judge Michael D. Huppert said he will issue a temporary injunction later today to stay Iowa's "fetal heartbeat" abortion law until the case goes to court.
A Polk County District Court hearing on arguments over a request by three petitioners seeking a temporary injunction that would prohibit the law from taking effect July 1 was canceled Friday when attorneys representing the state agreed to allow the injunction to go forward. Huppert said given the agreement by the parties, he saw no need for the hearing.
The challenge to the law passed by the Iowa Legislature this spring was brought by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Iowa City-based Emma Goldman Clinic and Dr. Jill Meadows against Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Board of Medicine. It seeks to permanently strike down as unconstitutional the law the governor signed May 4 that would ban most abortions with a few exceptions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually about six weeks into a pregnancy.
Opponents say the law is among the most restrictive in the country and they are seeking to enjoin it from taking effect. Both sides have acknowledged the outcome in state court likely will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.