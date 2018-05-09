A presentation on plans for the Davenport riverfront, including River Heritage Park, Veterans Memorial Park and Main Street Landing, will be held at noon Tuesday, May 15, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The presentation by Davenport city planner Zach Peterson is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
Peterson will discuss current planning, design, and construction efforts to implement the River Vision Plan of 2004 and its 2014 update.
Peterson is a licensed landscape architect employed by the public works department. He recently received an Eddy Award from River Action Inc. for his master plan of River Heritage Park.
Lunch is available for a $5 donation. Please RSVP to Jan McClurg at jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net