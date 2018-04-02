In an effort to increase security at Davenport schools, Superintendent Art Tate is asking Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa legislative leaders to let school districts use reserve funds to pay for new jobs that will enhance school security.
The board will discuss his March 29 letter to the Governor and legislators tonight at the school board committee-of-the-whole meeting.
Tate has said the Feb. 14 school shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida, prompted him to reconsider district school security. The school board already agreed to speed up construction work to harden buildings. That work will now be completed by August, rather than performed over three years.
"I am not an alarmist," Tate wrote in the letter. "I have 26 years of active service in the Army, three of which were in combat. I know when it is time to get concerned about defense; now is that time."
He wants to spend $1.5 million in reserve funds on personnel, including a district-level security and safety specialist to oversee security, including drills, maintenance and testing of plans, "researching and recommending best practices, and providing professional development for all security personnel throughout the district," according to document attached to tonight's budget that describes the framework for a school security program.
The plan also calls for security guards "so that every school has a part-time or full-time individual who is able to relate to students and provide and coordinate security and preventive services as needed," caseworkers and a permanent mental-health coordinator.
Currently, school resources officers, security personnel and school leaders are the only school personnel assigned to district security.
"I am appealing to you as state leaders to pass legislation allowing school districts the spending authority to use reserve funds to hire personnel to support security programs," Tate said in the letter, adding he tried to secure such legislation, but "an amendment in the House was ruled to be not germane and I was told that there is no time left in the Senate."
The legislature hopes to wrap up its session by April 17.
Tate says school safety "is germane to almost every piece of legislation and certainly time can (be) found for legislation which affects the lives of all our students."
The letter is on the agenda for discussion, no votes will be taken. Also on tonight's agenda, Tate will present a proposed timeline and process for closing schools, starting with public forums in May and June.