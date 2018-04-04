The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and Regional Office of Education will host a teacher job fair 2-5 p.m. Monday at the Mississippi Bend AEA, 729 21st St., Bettendorf.
School district representatives will be on hand to talk with teachers looking for jobs.
Prospective and current teachers and administrators are invited. School representatives from Illinois and Iowa will be on hand. Attendees should bring resumes.
Licensure information for Iowa/Illinois will be available.
To register, visit www.mbaea.org and click on the Teacher Job Fair rotating banner. For more information, visit Dawn Meier at 563-344-6411 or dmeier@mbaea.org.