Clinton Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that injured a 50-year-old man Tuesday night.
Here's what happened, according to a news release from Clinton Police:
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:58 p.m. at 507 4th Ave. S. Officers arrived to find a man, who appeared to have a bullet wound to the lower right neck area, on the back patio of the residence.
Clinton Fire EMS took the man to Mercy Medical Center, North Campus.
David Baldridge, 17, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a Class D felony. He is being held in Clinton County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation. Clinton Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.